CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Cisco Fire Department (CFD) received a grant for more than $139,000 on Friday.

According to a social media post by CFD, the department received the award confirmation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Friday in the amount of $139,293.33.

The money will be used to replace equipment that is outdated or soon to be out of compliance, according to the post.

