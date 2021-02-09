Cisco Fire Chief keeps it in the family, welcomes son to department

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire Chief Walter Fairbanks has been serving the City of Cisco for more than 25 years.

He says the fire department, especially in the small town, has been like family to him. Now that phrase is taking on a more literal meaning.

His son, 18-year-old Caleb, is no stranger to the Cisco Fire Department.

“We’d always be coming down here to the station,” said Caleb Fairbanks.

Being the chief’s son, you could say Caleb grew up in the department.

“I mean, when you’re little, it’s like a little jungle gym,” said Caleb Fairbanks.

It was a place where he used to just have fun, but now it’s become his place of work.

“I kind of feel like this is something I felt like I should do, you know, follow in his footsteps,” said Caleb Fairbanks.

On Caleb’s 18th birthday, he joined his father at the Cisco Fire Department.

“A bunch of firefighters got together and we went out to the burn house and we got to experience fire for the first time,” said Caleb Fairbanks.

“That’s the point in time where we figure out if you’re going to be able to do this or not,” said Chief Walter Fairbanks. “Kind of threw him to the wolves, basically.”

Since April, Caleb has been blazing his own trail, with his father’s idea of service in the back of his mind.

“It just really led me to want to do this, and just helping the community,” said Caleb Fairbanks.

Chief Walter Fairbanks has been a part of the Cisco Fire Department for 26 years.

Heading now into year 27, he’ll no longer be at a department that’s become family, but working alongside family in the department.