Cisco high school band becomes first in school history to make it to state

CISCO Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2021 Mighty Lobo band has become the first in Cisco school history to advance to UIL state marching competition. Their show “Shades of Joy” will be performed at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio on November 9 against 16 of the best 2A bands in the state.

“We’ve had groups in the past that have come close, but there’s just something exciting about this group,” says Band director Tony Dorsey.

Dorsey attributes their success this year to a solid foundation built through the past few years that they’ve been able to launch off of.

“I don’t think it’s a change this year, it’s something that we’ve been building for for a number of years,” Dorsey says. “This band has been at a good level, but we always teach them to reach to that next level.”

Cisco seniors Ariana Swindler and Jay York say this has been a dream of theirs since they first joined.

“We worked hard last year but more so this year, and I think that’s what gave us this final push into state,” Swindler said.

“To know you are part of that band and you are making this incredible music I think is just a way better feeling,” said York.





The community has rallied behind the band, decorating the band hall with posters and congratulations leading up to their San Antonio trip.

“It feels good just to have made it,” says Swindler.