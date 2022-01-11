Cisco ISD closes classes after COVID-19, flu-like symptoms spike school absences

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Cisco Independent School District (CISD) is closing for a week after illnesses have led to a “high number of absences from students and staff.”

In a news release, CISD says more than 130 students were absent Tuesday, 41 of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

The remaining ill students reported flu-like symptoms, including stomachache and soreness, according to the news release.

The district was already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday, so students will be eligible to return to classes beginning Tuesday, January 18, the release states.

The district says maintenance will use the time to thoroughly clean all facilities, as the safety of their community, students, and staff remains a priority.