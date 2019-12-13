Cisco Logistics, Workforce Solutions step up to help laid-off Basic Energy employees find new jobs

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After a Big Country company laid off 50 employees right before Christmas, a neighboring company is stepping up to help out those now unemployed.

After Basic Energy in Cisco laid off 50 employees Thursday morning, Cisco Logistics heard the news and has decided to step up and help out those now looking for a job.

Those interested can log on to CiscoLogistics.com to fill out an application or call the recruiting officer at 817-212-3315.

Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas is also helping out those laid off from Basic Energy, providing career opportunities to those in need.

“That puts a burden on the family as well, during the holidays, but this is a permanent layoff so, we have to work with those individuals. We want to work with them and try to get them back into the work force just as quickly as possible,” says Robert Puls, Workforce Solutions.

If you’re one of these employees, you can call Workforce Solutions at (325) 795-4200.