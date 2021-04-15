Cisco man arrested for child porn after Abilene SWAT team enters house

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Cisco man was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography.

According to a social media post by the Cisco Police Department (CPD), 23-year-old Sergio Nunez was arrested after a joint investigation yielded a search warrant that was executed Thursday at a home in the 700 block of West 8th Street in Cisco.

CPD says the Abilene Police SWAT team entered the home and multiple people were detained and questioned.

After the search, Nunez was arrested and taken to Eastland County Jail, according to CPD.

Multiple computers, cellphones and other devices were seized as part of the investigation, and more charges could be forthcoming after they have been analyzed, police say.

The investigation was a joint effort between CPD, the Abilene Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.