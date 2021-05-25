Cisco man arrested for child sex crime

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man has been arrested for a child sex crime.

Shane Patrick Thomas, 59, of Cisco, was arrested Friday, May 21, 2021. The defendant was charged with Indecency with a Child and Prohibited Sexual Conduct.

The Cisco Police Department posted the information on Facebook. “His arrest is the result of a continuing investigation led by Lt. Lloyd Fagan assisted by Eastland Police Department,” said the CPD in a social media post. “Officer Clint Hauck took Thomas into custody and placed him in Eastland County Jail in lieu of $180,000.00 in bonds.”

This is an ongoing investigation, additional charges may be filed at a later date.