EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sidney Mahaney of Cisco was convicted of multiple sex crimes Monday, including a charge of Indecency with a Child. He was sentenced to serve six years in prison.

According to a Facebook post from Eastland County Today, Mahaney, 69, pleaded guilty to two counts of Solicitation of Prostitution, as well as one count of Indecency with a Child.

Mahaney was taken into custody Monday, where he awaits transfer to a prison facility.

Upon his release at 75 years of age, Mahaney will be required to register as a Sex Offender for life.

The newspaper said Mahaney was facing a minimum of 25 years, if convicted. But a source of Eastland County Today alleged that the sentence will allow victims to not have to relive pain through testimony before a jury, and have closure.