Cisco man pronounced dead after rollover crash in Callahan County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man was pronounced dead after a rollover crash on Monday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kevin Lynn Henderson, 45, and his family were traveling southeast on US 6 when he veered the vehicle into the oncoming lane.

“The driver overcorrected and lost control,” said the preliminary report. “The vehicle rolled over into the barrow ditch striking a fence and several trees.”

According to the report, the vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban. The incident happened about 4 miles southeast of Moran.

Kevin Lynn Henderson was pronounced dead at Hendrick Medical Center, where his wife Monica Henderson, 45, and three other family members were treated and released.

This is a developing story, BigCountryHomePage will update as soon as more information is available.

Latest Posts: