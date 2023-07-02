CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

In December 2021, the Cisco Police Department investigated a case involving the possible aggravated sexual assault of two minors. According to a news release, it was reported to happen for an extended period of time.

Joshua Reyes of Cisco was arrested on two felony charges of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child. He surrendered to officers and made bond.

On May 31, 2023, Reyes pleaded guilty in the 91st District Court for two cases of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He swore this under oath and added that he did this voluntarily and for no other reason than he was guilty.

Reyes was sentenced to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division on June 29, 2023. He was taken into the custody of the Eastland County Sheriffs to begin his sentence.