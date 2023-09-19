CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cisco High school Junior Lilly’Ann Rodriguez has worn the lobo mascot uniform since her freshman year, taking the mantle over from her older sister, Cheyenne after her graduation. Lilly’Ann has been named an “All-American” mascot all three years she has competed, winning top mascot at those competitions the past two years.

Former mascot Cheyenne Rodriguez with sister Lilly’Ann Rodriguez

“It’s been eye-opening because I never thought I would win any awards. I thought I’d just be there, so being able to go so above and beyond is just crazy,” said Lilly’Ann.

This All-American status makes Lilly’Ann eligible to perform alongside other All-American cheerleaders and Mascots at the upcoming Citrus bowl game in Florida. Although she is qualified, she still needs the funds to get there.

“Her dad and I are really proud of her,” Lilly’Ann’s mom, Isabelle Rodriguez told KTAB/KRBC. “She’s done really well… No Lobo has ever made it that far, and I think it would be awesome for us to be able to get her to Florida and put her on that stage.”

Lilly’Ann’s GoFundMe page has a goal of $5,500 to cover their travel expenses, entry fees, and activity participation once in Florida. That also includes a group trip to Universal Studios.

While the perks are nice, Lilly’Ann insisted she was most focused on the performance as a chance to do something good for the community she loves.

Lilly’Ann Rodriguez

“It’s something that I know I can do, that I want to do, something for Cisco because they’ve given me so much. I want to give back. I wanna give a hope to kids. I want to give a spark to kids that would love to be the mascot one day and see like, ‘hey, you can do this too,'” Lilly’Ann added.

See the full story of how Rodriguez followed her dream to become the Cisco Lobo and plans to take her skills to the next level tonight on KTAB and KRBC news at 10.