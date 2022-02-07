CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For many years, Christian faith-based pregnancy resource center The Open Door in Cisco has provided sonograms, parenting courses, baby supplies, and many other family planning resources to the Big Country. Executive Director Shannon Thompson says they’ve seen immense community support.

“We get overloaded with donations and just the generosity of our donor base is just unbelievable,” Thompson says.

Those donations stock their parent resource store, providing diapers, formula, clothing, toys and many other things for new parents for free, although their donations often exceeds their storage capacity, according to Thompson.

Recently, Open Door staff paid a visit to the Weatherford-based Center of Hope, a similar operation to their own. The Center of Hope also ran a community resale store, an idea Thompson says she was eager to implement back home.

“I thought, ‘We could do this in Cisco, Texas, and I bet it would work,'” says Thompson.

The Open Door Store has been in the works on Conrad Hilton Boulevard in Cisco for the past year, just one of many buildings in Downtown Cisco to find new purpose.

“You’ll be able to buy high quality goods at a very fair and reasonable price,” Thompson says.

Though their charity doesn’t end at the price tag. Thompson says much of their staff will be comprised of their clients: new parents who may be looking for a fresh start as they begin their family.

“They’ll be able to do a six month paid internship with us where not only will they get job skills, but they’ll also attend classes,” says Thompson.

They’ll be learning to budget and function in the professional world, as well as building an employment history along the way.

Store Manager Margie Maddux says she’s looking forward to providing a solid foundation for their clients’ futures.

“If they haven’t ever really worked before or they want to get in to the work force, you know, to come here and get a little training,” Maddux says.

It’s a mission Thompson says has been met with widespread acceptance by the community. Most, if not all of their cost was covered by community donation. They are now looking forward to a March 1 opening date.

“It was as if God ordained every single step of making this store happen,” Thompson says.