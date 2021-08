CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Cisco Police Department (CPD) arrested a man accused of indecency with a child.

According to a CPD social media post, Wesley Daniel Brown was arrested Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child.

A CPD investigation led to the issuance of the warrants, and Brown was arrested after a traffic stop on the Interstate 20 North Service Road in Cisco.

Brown was taken to the Eastland County Jail with bonds totaling $150,000.