Cisco PD arrests man after crime spree, including convenience store robbery

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Cisco Police Department with help of the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man after allegedly stealing a vehicle, fleeing a scene of a motor vehicle accident, and robbing a convenience store.

John Kyle Raysean, 24, male from Pueblo Colorado was arrested for theft of a vehicle and 2nd Degree Felony Robbery.

According to police reports, authorities received a radio broadcast of a stolen vehicle coming toward Eastland County.

“The vehicle, a black Ford pickup, was stolen in Scurry County, Texas and was operated by a suspect that had fled a scene of a motor vehicle accident in the Snyder area before stealing the ford pickup,” said the police report.

Simultaneously, another Sergeant responded to the Flying J where store clerks reported that they had been robbed by a male subject who fit the description of the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was located at the Stripes Convenience Store in Cisco and the driver taken into custody in the parking area.

Raysean was also wanted on several warrants out of Colorado and will also be charged by Scurry County officials for other offenses committed there.

Cisco PD Chief Kenneth Preston stated, “Hats off to these three officers for a job well done, if they hadn’t been proactively looking for this vehicle, it is likely that the suspect would have committed other crimes to continue his flight from law enforcement”. Raysean remains in Eastland County jail at this time.