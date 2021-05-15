Cisco PD asking for help locating 79-year-old missing man

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Cisco Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing 79-year-old man.

Samuel Ray Woody, 79, was last seen on May 14, 2021 at 11:40 a.m.

According to the Cisco Police Department, He was leaving Precision Tire Co. Located in 1400 Block of Conrad Hilton Ave.

Mr. Woody is a 79-year-old white male, his DOB is 07/02/1942, he is 5’7” tall, and weighs 185lbs; Mr. Woody wears eyeglasses and wears a cap. He may show signs of dementia.

He was driving a tan Mazda Tribute with Texas LP# GYB-4744.

If located please contact local law enforcement.

