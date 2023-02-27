Cisco, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A New Mexico man was arrested by Cisco police last Wednesday, on felony charges including Human Smuggling.

According to a Facebook post from the Cisco Police Department (CPD), Jerome Serna of Roswell, New Mexico was stopped in Cisco on Wednesday, February 22 for not having a visible license plate on his vehicle.

As the two arresting officers investigated, CPD said they found out that Serna was driving three people who were in the country illegally. Police said he was taking them to the metroplex area.

The three passengers and Serna were taken to CPD, where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took over. Then, all four were taken to the Eastland County Jail.

While investigating, officers also reported finding more than $1,000 in cash and an undisclosed illegal drug.

The three people who were found to be in the country illegally were later taken to Blue Bonnet Federal Detention Facility in Anson. CPD said they, “had already been handled by Customs Agents earlier in the month and at that time were released back into Mexico.”

Serna was arrested on the felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Human Smuggling. He is now free on bond.