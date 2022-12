Cisco Police Department: Kara Odom, 31, and Samantha McMorris, 27, arrested by CPD for Burglary of Vehicle (Dec. 2022)

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries.

Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested.

The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor Vehicles.