CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Cisco Police Department (CPD) said it was investigating two separate gunshot-related deaths from last week. One took the life of a 15-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post, CPD responded to a call of a gunshot victim in distress on Monday, May 29.

That investigation led police to discover that a 15-year-old young man died from the “accidental discharge of a gun.”

Sunday, June 4, officers were dispatched to a very similar scene. There, a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead “after an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.”

Both bodies are being autopsied in Dallas.

“Death Investigations are not something any of us enjoy but are necessary when the time comes. We have lost two young men to gunshot wounds and our hearts go out to all who mourn,” Cisco police wrote.

