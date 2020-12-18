Cisco holding Community Food Bowl to help feed those in need

CISCO TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC) – The First Methodist church in Cisco will be holding a Community Food Bowl Saturday in the Chesley stadium parking lot.

Many local churches and community members have already volunteered to help deliver the meals.

A semi-truck with 1,152 boxed meals will be brought to the field, where the Loboes and Lady Loboes will help unload them so they can be distributed to any and all who need a good meal, no proof of residence required.

The church has partnered with the New Mount Rose Baptist Church of Fort Worth to get the food to this area.

This event was made possible by the Farmer to Family Food Box program that was enacted last May. A pet project of Ivanka Trump, this process of food redistribution has already delivered almost 130 million boxes to the hungry.

The USDA buys the produce from farmers and ranchers whose supply chain has been interrupted due to the pandemic. It is then taken to packaging and distribution centers where it can be shipped to smaller food banks and local volunteer organizations like the First Methodist Church in Cisco.

Those interested in helping are asked to show up to Chesley stadium at 9:45 a.m. Saturday ready to work.

To learn more about the Federal program visit the USDA’S farmer to family website.