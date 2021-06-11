Cisco Zoo ruins to be converted into hiking trails

CISCO Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Throughout the 1920’s and 30’s the little town of Cisco had not only the worlds largest man made swimming pool but a hillside zoo. While the Pool and other amenities lasted through the 80s. The zoo was closed down and fell into disrepair.

Just this year a group of citizens proposed that those old overgrown trails be converted into Nature hiking paths, that would double as a history lesson of the rise and fall of the Cisco Zoo.

Cisco zoo bench and lamp post (1930s)

“That was such a vital part of our town at one time and we would like to see some of that revitalized so that younger generations can enjoy what we missed out on” Says Cisco Mayor Tammy Douglas.

The citizen group approached the Cisco based Non-Profit SAFE or Students, athletics, Families, and Education which was established last may. SAFE brought the proposal before city council where it was approved and a date was set for clean up.

Bench and lamp post in disrepair (2021)

“It really is starting to come to life and we’re hoping, this Sunday with the community’s support we can get out here and get some more clean up going on” Said SAFE board president Ryan Johnson.

On Sunday the 13th of June, the public is invited to bring work equipment (Boots, gloves, shovels, rakes) and refreshments out to the Cisco dam for a day of volunteerism.

Cisco Zoo Cave 1940s & 2021

“We’re really just trying to bring this little piece of history back alive and getting it in the condition where the community can come enjoy it.” Said Johnson.

When completed the “Old Zoo Hiking Trails” will have multiple foot paths throughout the original layout of the zoo. Utilizing some of the old staircases and structures. Placards and information on the various cages and animals held there will adorn the sides of the trails.

Parking and public restrooms will be built at the base of the trails.

“We’re just excited that the community really got behind it and is driving it to clean it up and bring it back to life so to speak” Says Johnson.