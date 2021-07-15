Cisco police remind parents to ‘be mindful’ after responding to child accidentally locked in car

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cisco police are warning parents to ‘be mindful’ after they responded to a child accidentally locked in a car earlier this week.

Officers were called to Allsup’s on I-20 Tuesday to rescue the child, who became trapped in a remote-start vehicle.

“The child had been taken inside the store by his mother and as they left the store the car was started remotely,” a social media post explains. “As the mother strapped the child inside the car seat she laid her car keys in the seat and ultimately locked the child and keys inside.”

While officers were on scene, the car quit running. Thankfully, a window was removed and the child was rescued.

Police say this could have been tragic and they want to remind parents to be cautious to ensure their vehicles do not lock inadvertently.