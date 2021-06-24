City of Cisco experiences low, no water supply after broken pipe

An 18-inch water pipe burst in off Hwy 6 in Cisco earlier this week, and now much of the town is without water.

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A water main break in Cisco has caused areas of low or no water pressure across the City.

The main break happened off Hwy 6 near Cisco College overnight Tuesday.



Officials say an 18-inch pipe burst about 20 feet deep in the ground due to improper bedding underneath.

Workers have been attempting repairs for the past two days, but it’s unknown how long the project will take to complete.

In the meantime, some restaurants and other businesses have closed due to the lack of water, and nursing homes are going into Eastland to secure bottled water for their residents.

Once water is restored, the entire city will be under a ‘boil water’ notice.