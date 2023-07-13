Bryant Williams, who is accused of kidnapping two Abilene pre-teens, has been indicted. (Taylor County Jail)

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man accused of kidnapping two Abilene pre-teens then injuring a mother who tried to rescue them has been indicted.

Bryant Williams was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault Thursday in connection to the incident, which happened in April 2023.

Court documents state Williams is accused of picking up an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old girl in Taylor County and giving them alcohol and marijuana without letting them out of his vehicle.

One of the girls contacted her mother via text, and the documents state both girls’ mothers went to confront Williams, blocking his vehicle in with their two vehicles.

The documents state Williams ran over one of the mothers with his vehicle while she was trying to retrieve her child. She did have visible injuries.

Once they were rescued, the documents state, “both of them girls reported that they had asked Williams to take them to a public place, but Williams refused, saying there would be people at the park.”

Williams was booked into the Taylor County Jail in April, where he has remained held on bonds totaling $200,000.