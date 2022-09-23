CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning.

Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore.

First responders were called to the scene and deployed a rescue boat, finding his body around 100 feet from the shore line.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld by police at the request of his grieving family.

No further information has been released.