Two people have been injured during a possible home explosion at Lake Cisco.

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were injured during a possible home explosion at Lake Cisco Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call at the 1200 block of N Shore Drive around 1:00 p.m. and found three buildings on fire – two homes and a storage building.

Fire officials report there were two burn victims at the scene, who were airlifted to the hospital and their current conditions are known.

Witnesses report the fire started when one of the homes exploded but that information has not been confirmed by fire officials.

Members of the public are asked to avoid this area while firefighting efforts and a subsequent investigation continue, and the road is currently closed to traffic.

Cisco, Eastland, Carbon, and Olden Fire Departments are all on scene fighting the fire, with help from the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office and paramedic services.

No further information has been released. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.