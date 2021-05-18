UPDATE: Cisco man found dead 3 days after he went missing

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cisco police have ended their search for a missing 79-year-old man after he was found dead.

Samuel Ray Woody was confirmed deceased late Monday night, according to Cisco PD.

Woody was last was last seen leaving a local business the morning of May 14.

It’s currently unknown where Woody’s body was discovered, but the community was asked to help locate him earlier this week.

“His family and the Police Department thank each of you for your prayers and tips,” a social media post reveals. Police are expected to release more information soon.

