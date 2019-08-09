VIDEO: Truck goes up in flames near gas pumps in Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck went up in flames near some gas pumps at a Cisco truck stop Thursday evening.

Bystander Patricia Montez began capturing footage around 5:45 p.m.. after the truck drove up to the Flying J in Cisco while smoking then began to produce flames. Montez told KTAB and KRBC he didn’t realize it was smoking when he pulled up.

Montez’s recording shows the truck was fully engulfed in a matter of seconds. Her husband ran up to help the driver, who was still inside the cab.

Montez says store employees then ran up with a fire extinguisher, and they along with her husband’s help, kept the flames at bay until firefighters arrived.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in connection to this fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it ignited nearby gas pumps, causing an explosion.