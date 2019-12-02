Cisco’s West resigns as head coach but remains athletic director

Cisco’s Brent West resigns as head football coach but remains on to lead the entire program as athletic director.

He said, “I’ve been thinking about this for a while, now. We have a lot of good coaches on staff, and it’s time for me to get out of the way and leave it for someone younger and smarter.”

Whoever replaces West is replacing a legend.

West leaves the program as the all-time leader in wins with 203. He led the Loboes to 13 district championships, five appearances in that state championship game, and a state championship in 2013.

West is looking forward to continuing to help the new coach as the athletic director.

West added, “I want to help, but I’m looking forward to a little less stress.”

The job is open internally for Cisco ISD employees. West says he’s hoping one of his assistants is going to step up to take his place.

