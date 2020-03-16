Cities of Bangs, Brownwood, Early release list of closures, cancellations

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (News Release) — Although there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown County, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has issued recommendations to limit events and gatherings to deter the spread of the virus.

In order to be proactive and protect the wellness of our community, the Mayors of Bangs, Brownwood and Early have determined to close or limit access in public facilities.

Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes, Early Mayor Bob Mangrum, Bangs Mayor Eric Bishop stress that they have not yet issued a declaration of emergency, and the current rules will only affect public facilities within their city limits.

At this time, private entities are still at liberty to allow public gatherings.

Modified city operations will be in place from Tuesday, March 17 until Sunday, March 29.

Additionally, all events scheduled to be held at city facilities, including private events, will be canceled.

City staff will work with the groups who had events scheduled and make every effort to reschedule.

The Brown County Health Department and city officials will continue to monitor the situation to determine if closures will be lifted or continued.

A list of all facilities impacted can be found below. This includes all sports fields, activities, and practices.

For more community closure information, click here. These precautions are in the best interest of our residents, visitors, employees and their safety.

We appreciate the understanding and patience of our community.

CITY OF BANGS

Bangs City Hall – Drive through open only

Bangs City Park – Park open, but restrooms closed. No gathering of groups at the parks.

Bangs Event Center – Closed

CITY OF EARLY

Early City Hall – Drive through open only

Closed to the Public:

Police and Fire Department Lobbies

Early Business Complex

Early Visitor & Event Center

Early City Parks – Parks open, but restrooms closed. No gathering of groups at the parks.

CITY OF BROWNWOOD

City Hall, Municipal Court, Law Enforcement Center, Landfill, Health Department, Airport – All open for normal operations. Residents are encouraged to go online or use phone payments if possible.

Senior Citizen’s Center – Beginning March 18, meals may be picked up to-go and the Center will be closed for gathering. Home delivery will continue.

City Parks will remain open, but we respectfully request no gatherings may be held in the parks, including pavilion rental.

Additional City of Brownwood Facilities that will be closed for all events, gatherings, sport activities, and meetings:

Adams Street Community Center

Bennie Houston Recreation Center

Bert V. Massey II Sports Complex

Brownwood Coliseum

Camp Bowie Gym

Camp Bowie Soccer Complex

Coliseum Annex

Depot Civic & Cultural Center

Lehnis Railroad Museum

All Park restroom facilities

Fire Station 1 and 2

Park Pavilions

City Emergency Management, City Administration, and First Responders are participating in daily briefings from public health organizations and various operations on the state and local level related to COVID-19.

If changes are necessary to protect the public, those changes will be made and released through various methods of communication.

For more information please contact: Brownwood City Hall, 325-646-5775, City of Early City Hall, 325-643-5451, or City of Bangs City Hall, 325-752-6223.

For additional information and tips for prevention, click here.

For additional information regarding local closures, click here.