CARBON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was in Carbon, Texas Friday to talk about how they plan to get the city back to normal and unified.

“The one thing I know about Texas is that we help each other,” says Paxton

This brought hope to some of the citizens in Carbon.

“It’s kind of the first time we’ve all come together as a community in the last five days. It has been kind of stressful,” says Carbon resident Clay Richardson.

But many others could not attend because they were too busy picking up what was left of their homes or helping others who were affected.

Wendy Wilcoxen spent the entire day putting together a drop-off center at her church where anyone can donate and those affected can get food and clothing.

“We want to help anyone who has had fire damage or smoke damage,” she says. “We’ve had so many people with generous donations.”

They have food, water, some wall decor, and every type of clothing for anyone who is in need.

“If we don’t have it, we have people waiting on go to run to town and get what’s needed,” says Wilcoxen.

She even says that they do not need any more donations because of how many people have helped.

Every item they have has been donated since Saturday, and they are overflowing.

Even people that live in a different city are driving in to volunteer, like LeVona Patton.

“I came in from Fort Worth because I grew up in this community, and I have several friends that have lost everything they’ve got,” says Patton.

As the city is still in shambles, those that were not affected by the fire are trying to give hope to the rest of the community until the city can be rebuilt.

“And here we are, drowning in a sea of clothes and all the goods, but it’s been such a blessing,” says Wilcoxen.

This type of hope was felt by some of the citizens that were able to hear Paxton speak.

“We’ll get through it for sure and build back even greater than we were,” says Billy Bob Brown, a citizen of Carbon.

Wilcoxen says that if anyone is willing to volunteer their time to help at this drop-off center, it is located on 515 E Anthracite, and they are running between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.