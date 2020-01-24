Citizens share opinions on plans to make Abilene a sanctuary city for the unborn

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Abortion remains a hot button topic in America as pro life and pro choice activists clash on what is or is not a right. The fight continues in Abilene as the city council holds a discussion about making Abilene a sanctuary city for the unborn.

It’s not common to hear so much discussion about an item the council won’t be voting on, but this meeting was the exception to the rule. For nearly three hours, the public weighed in on the idea.

One proponent of the idea said, “Babies have rights. And they have been ignored. That baby inside that womb has every right to live. Aren’t you glad your parents decided for you to live?”

“These people are too concerned with stranger’s embryos and their undying need for control”, said a pro choice citizen. “I ask, how many children do these individuals plan to adopt from women who are forced into unwanted pregnancies? Are they going to be the financial support when she can’t afford to feed that child or clothe that child?”

Turning back the clock to just before the public gave input, City Manager Robert Hanna read from a statement where he explained why he thinks the city should avoid an anti-abortion ordinance.

“Enforcement of the ordinance would, in my opinion, be a violation of my oath of office wherein I swore that I would to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the constitution and laws of the United States, and of this state, so help me God”, said Hanna.

City Attorney Stanley Smith agreed, saying, “Based on the language of the model ordinance that I’ve seen, I think there’s a strong likelihood that if it was challenged in court, it’s going to be held unconstitutional, and I think a lot of the provisions are also going to be preempted by state law.”

Minus a few hiccups, the audience stayed in order, respecting each speaker. After the testimonies, council moved on with the agenda, as they had not planned on taking any kind of vote.

THANK YOU, NATHAN. THE COUNCIL DOES HAVE THE OPTION TO CONSIDER THE IDEA LATER ON BASED ON THE TESTIMONY THEY HEARD TONIGHT.