ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project.
The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects.
The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will replace the current 10-inch pipeline with PVC pipe. The project also includes the relocation of water meters to the edge of new property lines and is a part of the preparation for roadway improvement to realign Honey Bee Road.
The road will be relocated to a newly platted right-of-way and the project will also include new driveways and drainage ditches.