ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project.

The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will replace the current 10-inch pipeline with PVC pipe. The project also includes the relocation of water meters to the edge of new property lines and is a part of the preparation for roadway improvement to realign Honey Bee Road.

The road will be relocated to a newly platted right-of-way and the project will also include new driveways and drainage ditches.