City Closures & Operations for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

ABILENE, Texas (City of Abilene) – The majority of City of Abilene offices and service centers will close Monday, January 20, 2020, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
For water emergencies, call the water hotline 325.676.6000 at any time. For animal-related emergencies, contact Abilene Police Dispatch at 325.673.8331.
Closed Monday:
City Hall
Public Health District
Community Services Office
Convention Center Offices
Development Corporation of Abilene
Airport Administration Office
Recreation & Senior Citizen Centers
Animal Shelter
Police & Fire Administration Offices
Solid Waste Services Offices
Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center
Municipal Court – citations due Monday, January 20 will be due January 21 with no penalty
Mockingbird Library
Main Library
Trash Pick-Up:
Residential – no pick-up, resume regular schedule Tuesday, January 21
Commercial – will run on regular schedule
CityLink Transit:
Will run on regular schedule
The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be open regular hours.
The Abilene Zoo will be open regular hours.
The water Services Center at 701 E. Hwy 80 will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.