City Closures & Operations for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

ABILENE, Texas (City of Abilene) – The majority of City of Abilene offices and service centers will close Monday, January 20, 2020, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

For water emergencies, call the water hotline 325.676.6000 at any time. For animal-related emergencies, contact Abilene Police Dispatch at 325.673.8331.

Closed Monday:

City Hall

Public Health District

Community Services Office

Convention Center Offices

Development Corporation of Abilene

Airport Administration Office

Recreation & Senior Citizen Centers

Animal Shelter

Police & Fire Administration Offices

Solid Waste Services Offices

Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center

Municipal Court – citations due Monday, January 20 will be due January 21 with no penalty

Mockingbird Library

Main Library

Trash Pick-Up:

Residential – no pick-up, resume regular schedule Tuesday, January 21

Commercial – will run on regular schedule

CityLink Transit:

Will run on regular schedule

The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be open regular hours.

The Abilene Zoo will be open regular hours.

The water Services Center at 701 E. Hwy 80 will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



