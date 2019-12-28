Remarkable Women

City Closures & Operations for New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The majority of City offices and service centers will close Wednesday, January 1, 2020, for New Year’s Day.  

For water emergencies, call the water hotline 325.676.6000 at any time.

For animal-related emergencies, contact Abilene Police Dispatch at 325.673.8331.

Closed New Year’s Day:

  City Hall

  Public Health District

  Convention Center

  Development Corporation of Abilene

  Airport Administration Office

  Recreation & Senior Citizen Centers

  Animal Shelter

  Police & Fire Administration Offices

  Solid Waste Services offices closed*

  Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center

  Municipal Court – citations due 1/1 will be due 1/2 with no penalty

  Mockingbird Library

  Main Library

  Abilene Zoo

  Water Services Center at 701 E. Hwy 80

 CityLink Transit:

  Tuesday, 12/31 – full service with no evening service

  Wednesday, 1/1 – closed, no service

Trash collection:  

Will not run Wednesday 1/1

The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be open 12/31 & 1/1.

