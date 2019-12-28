City Closures & Operations for New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The majority of City offices and service centers will close Wednesday, January 1, 2020, for New Year’s Day.
For water emergencies, call the water hotline 325.676.6000 at any time.
For animal-related emergencies, contact Abilene Police Dispatch at 325.673.8331.
Closed New Year’s Day:
City Hall
Public Health District
Convention Center
Development Corporation of Abilene
Airport Administration Office
Recreation & Senior Citizen Centers
Animal Shelter
Police & Fire Administration Offices
Solid Waste Services offices closed*
Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center
Municipal Court – citations due 1/1 will be due 1/2 with no penalty
Mockingbird Library
Main Library
Abilene Zoo
Water Services Center at 701 E. Hwy 80
CityLink Transit:
Tuesday, 12/31 – full service with no evening service
Wednesday, 1/1 – closed, no service
Trash collection:
Will not run Wednesday 1/1
The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be open 12/31 & 1/1.