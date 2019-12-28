City Closures & Operations for New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The majority of City offices and service centers will close Wednesday, January 1, 2020, for New Year’s Day.

For water emergencies, call the water hotline 325.676.6000 at any time.

For animal-related emergencies, contact Abilene Police Dispatch at 325.673.8331.



Closed New Year’s Day:

City Hall

Public Health District

Convention Center

Development Corporation of Abilene

Airport Administration Office

Recreation & Senior Citizen Centers

Animal Shelter

Police & Fire Administration Offices

Solid Waste Services offices closed*

Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center

Municipal Court – citations due 1/1 will be due 1/2 with no penalty

Mockingbird Library

Main Library

Abilene Zoo

Water Services Center at 701 E. Hwy 80

CityLink Transit:

Tuesday, 12/31 – full service with no evening service

Wednesday, 1/1 – closed, no service

Trash collection:

Will not run Wednesday 1/1

The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be open 12/31 & 1/1.