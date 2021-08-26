City Council allows sale of alcohol at Rose Park, potentially bringing baseball team back to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council on Thursday approved the sale of alcohol at Rose Park, potentially paving the way for a new baseball team and renovated stadium.

Investors Abilene Sports Entertainment first presented the proposal last Tuesday for a renovated baseball stadium at Oscar Rose Park that would hold about 800 spectators.

Abilene Sports Entertainment will also take charge of renovating and maintaining the ballpark.

Alcohol sales would only be permitted inside the stadium during the games or other special events.

Abilene City Council approved the measure with only one member voting against it.

Organizers say after this first step, it could still be at least another 15 months before baseball would be played in Abilene.

Abilene taxpayers will not be on the hook for any of the renovations to the new ballpark.