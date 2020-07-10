City Council approves DCOA realignment plan, hopes to grow and keep jobs in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a realignment plan for the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) Thursday morning in hopes to grow and keep more jobs in the Key City.

While things could get complicated explaining what the plan means, Misty Mayo with the DCOA describes it as building a team.

Just like any team, the better players you have on the court, the higher chance you have at winning.

“The DCOA has a mission to attract new businesses and to grow primary jobs,” said Mayo.

Let’s think of the goal of attracting and growing new businesses as a trophy, one that the DCOA, Chamber of Commerce and City of Abilene are all looking to get their hands on.

This time though, instead of being opponents, they’re pulling their efforts together and putting on the same jersey.

“We’ve added the ability to do more and be more effective as well,” said Mayo.

It’s all part of the DCOA’s realignment plan, which brings all three entities, or players, together to play on the same court, all with designated positions.

“We’ve now taken that playbook and we’ve now described who’s going to do what,” said Mayo.

The plan focuses on each player’s strengths to run three major plays: business attraction, business retention, and entrepreneurship.

Business attraction seems simple enough, so let’s move on to business retention.

“Abilene wants them to stay here, grow here, and prosper,” said Mayo.

The team is hoping this new plan will give more opportunities for businesses to grow and expand, which in the long run could mean more money for employers and employees.

“You take one person that’s making $12 and hour today and then we’re able to bring a new job to them or a new opportunity to them at $16 an hour, now they’ve brought that new opportunity to their family,” said Mayo.

The last play is entrepreneurship, which hones in on our universities and colleges in town to help keep people in Abilene.

“We’re offering a future for everyone,” said Mayo.

Not only does the DCOA have more players on its team, but now everyone has their own position.

Abilene City Council approved a $13 million budget for the DCOA for the year to help put this plan into motion.

In the plan, $240,000 will be allocated to hire on three new employees to help with the new tasks.