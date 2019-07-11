City Council approves demolishing of buildings to clear space for downtown hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A few details were released about the downtown hotel at Thursday’s Abilene City Council meeting.

The council approved the demolition of the old water office on Cypress Street and the old Boy Scouts building on North Fifth Street to make way for the proposed hotel.

Amid concerns about parking and pedestrian friendliness, it was announced that the city is considering shutting down Cypress Street in the interest of pedestrian access, and other streets in the area could be mostly blocked off as well.

Although the demo work relates to the hotel, it comes out of the city’s portion of the bill.

The water office is now located at the new police station in the former K-Mart building at 4565 South First Street. The city is also moving the municipal court to that same location on Monday July 15.