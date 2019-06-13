City Council discusses amendment to ordinance on where guns can be fired in city limits

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council tabled an amendment dictating where guns can be fired inside city limits.

The current ordinance does not allow them to be fired inside city limits, but there are several exceptions.

Some exceptions include if the firearm is a rifle, BB gun or air rifle, and if the firearm is discharged on a tract of land that is 10 acres or more and is more than 150 feet away from a residence.

During public comment, citizens said they’re not concerned about the weapons, but rather the noise and disturbances they might cause, with one resident proposing to raise the acreage to 30 instead of 10.

“We understand that there is a balance that must be achieved between hunters and homeowners, that’s why we wish to push the minimum distance out to 600 feet of a property line,” said Justin Wallace, who requested the amendment. “While hunters have the right to enjoy recreation, we do not believe it supercedes the right to enjoy peace and tranquility in one’s own home.”

“Maybe 20 acres could be something, because there are not very many 30 acre tracts inside the city limits, most of them are going to be smaller than that,” David Todd suggested.

The council decided to revisit this discussion at a later time.