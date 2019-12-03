City Council finalizing plans to renovate Minter Park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council is meeting for the first time in December on Thursday, finalizing plans before the end of the year. Starting with the resolution to renovate minter park.

The downtown park at cypress and north second will soon start looking very different. With the return of a water feature, the entire park will get a facelift.



According to City Staff, it’s a memorial park, so the look and feel will be much the same, but it will also allow for a bit more usability as well as ADA accessible.



“If the water curtain is off, it can be a stage so you can have live productions out there. Really, it’s going to be a very versatile park that can be used for a lot of different things, where right now it’s very much a quiet park,” said Lesli Andrews, Director of Community Services.

One of the most requested things for the plans in minter park was for the trees to remain. Leaving the familiar greenery untouched.