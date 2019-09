ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council took some time to honor some big anniversaries at Thursday’s meeting.

Three Abilene firefighters were recognized for their combined service of 90 years, each having been with the department for 30 years: Baker Bryant, Derek Ernst, and Shof Moore.

Cortney Ruiz was also recognized for her 20 years of service with the Abilene Police Department.