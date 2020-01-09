City Council honors APD Chief’s 25-year anniversary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The first Abilene City Council meeting of the year kicked off by recognizing two men in the Abilene Police Department.

Sgt. Mike Baird and Chief Stan Standridge were both honored for their 25 years of service Thursday.

For the chief, the city came up with a special gift: a doughnut for each year on the force.

“The things you stand for are an example, not just as chief, but as a brother. I appreciate you, I respect you. I am proud that our city has the opportunity to have you leading our law enforcement efforts,” Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams said.

Standridge was appointed as chief in 2009.