City Council Preview: New restaurant at Abilene airport, downtown parking changes, and local COVID-19 control

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council members previewed several items that will be discussed during Thursday’s meeting, including a new restaurant at the Abilene Airport, changes to downtown parking, and a letter in the works to get some local control during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abilene airport could be getting new restaurant

There have been several restaurants in the airport passenger terminal over the last several years. None have lasted very long, but the city of Abilene Transportation Director, Don Green says it’s important for travelers and airport workers to have the option of getting something to eat as they wait to make their flights.

“It’s good customer service for our passengers it’s also good service to our employees the airport is a little way out of town, so it’s nice to have its convenient to have a restaurant in the terminal for those employees who work around the terminal area,” said Green.

Downtown Parking

The council is planning to approve changing downtown to two-hour parking, except for the parking in front of the post office which will be changed to one-hour parking.

They are also planning on getting rid of the meters. According to City Manager Robert Hanna, the parking meters downtown are too old and it would be too costly to get new ones.

Letter to Gov. Greg Abbott concerning local control during the pandemic

One of the most expected items is the letter drafted by the City Manager and a committee. The letter is addressed to Gov. Greg Abbott, the motive of the letter is to obtain local control during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott did release new COVID guidelines today, however, they did not solve the issues concerning the bars. The committee’s letter is hoping to address those unsolved issues with bars and allow them to have a safely reopening.

“Understood, the message is clear and that it’s done in a respectful way,” said Hanna when asked about how the letter would be drafted.

Hanna says he doesn’t see the pandemic ending anytime soon and would rather take his time on getting the letter out to the governor.

The City Council meeting will take place on Thursday, September 24, at 4:00 p.m.

Latest Posts: