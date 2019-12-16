City Council to consider buying 3D scanner for Abilene police

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council will consider the purchase of a 3D scanner for Abilene police.

The equipment could cut down on the time it takes to document a crime scene, as it sets up in about two minutes, has all-weather capability and can scan a crime scene in under one minute.

The unit then pieces the images together to create a three-dimensional rendering of the scene, and is considered evidence admissible in court.

The 5-year lease for the 3D scanner has a $130,000 price tag that will be paid for with seized funds.