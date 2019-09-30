City Council to look at increasing downtown parking

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council is expected to discuss upgrading downtown street parking at Thursday’s meeting.

The city says they are looking to increase the amount of parking spots in the downtown area by adjusting the size and position of parking spaces, which could lead to 200 more spots.

“This is just spaces, that is correct. This doesn’t get into timing, restricted parking, meters, any of that. That is for a future date,” says Assistant City Manager Michael Rice.

None of the plans call for any parking structures to be built.