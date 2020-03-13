City leaders: ‘We will likely see cases of COVID-19 in Abilene,’ but we are ‘low-risk community’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — City leaders say although no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Abilene, they are prepared to act swiftly should some arise.

In a news conference held Friday afternoon, Mayor Anthony Williams said they “don’t want to cause any undue anxiety,” but they are preparing themselves and are working very hard to be sure they are ready should a case be confirmed in the Key City.

City Manager Robert Hanna said, “we need to remain calm as a community, we don’t need to panic,” and that leaders are meeting with members of the medical community regularly to develop a response to the virus.

Hanna also said city services will remain fully operational for now, but libraries, recreation centers, senior centers, and the zoo could be closed if it is required for public health.

“We will likely see cases of COVID-19 in Abilene,” Hanna said, but that we are “a low-risk community.”