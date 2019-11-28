City Light Ministries hosts Day Before Thanksgiving breakfast

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While most may wait until Thursday to dig in to our turkeys and hams, Thanksgiving came a bit early for nearly 200 people in Abilene Wednesday morning.

City Light Community Ministries hosted their annual Day Before Thanksgiving Breakfast Wednesday, serving pancakes, eggs, biscuits and more to those in need.

It was an extra special day for Rosie Reea and her boyfriend Jersey, who this year were on the other side of the counter, giving back after years of being homeless themselves.

“Giving back is very important because if it wasn’t for people helping us, who knows? We would still be out there, so they gave us hope, we give back and that keeps us clean, giving back,” Jersey says.

This breakfast is an annual event for City Light Ministries.

All food is donated and serviced by volunteers.