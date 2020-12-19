City Link rolls out new bus tracking app

ABILENE TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)- The “TransLoc” app is now available for free on the Apple app store and the Google play store. Users can find an interactive map of Abilene complete with all City Link bus routes, stops, and even live bus locations that refresh every 10 seconds. During normal operating hours (6AM-6PM Weekdays) you will be able to see a live feed tracking where each bus is all around the city. You can even click on each bus stop along the route to plan your best journey from point A to point B.

While they won’t be doing away with physical map systems technology will bring Abilene one step closer to a modern public transport system. “You don’t see that very often, this type of technology in a smaller system we have here so, we’re really excited to bring that to our passengers” Said Bobby Sharp, City links General manager.

Advertisement card for new app

But we haven’t fogotten about those that don’t use smartphones. Every bus stop now has a sticker at the bottom that displays a phone number and a stop code. From any cellphone you can text the stop code to the number and it will respond with an ETA for the next bus coming your way.