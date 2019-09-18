City Neighborhood Services builds Abilene woman new home

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Funded by the Housing-Improvement partnership, the City of Abilene’s Neighborhood Services department are currently re-building Karen Johnson’s home.

Johnson moved into her home at 1902 Clinton Street roughly fifty years ago. But, the nearly 1300 square foot structure in which she built her life had begun to deteriorate.

“Foundation–walls and floors separating, the wiring is–I don’t even know how old, plumbing [is] not great,” said Johnson.

She then reached out to Abilene neighborhood services for help. Joana Wuest and her staff conduct revitalization projects throughout the “Key City.”

“That’s what we really enjoy, is showing that we can demolish a sub-standard home and build a brand new one,” said Wuest. “It really brings a revitalization effort to the neighborhood.”

The group then decided Karen’s was a good for its own home-investment partnership program, which requires the homeowner to have an income less than $40,000, a clean background–meaning no history of sexual offenses, use of methamphetamine or concerning history of family violence. And, the house itself must be in sub-standard condition.

“You really have to have a pretty clean state,” said Wuest.”

Back in 2016, neighborhood services was able to re-build three homes, but for the past couple of years, funding has come up short. Now, this year, the city is able to re-build two homes. One additional home is expected to built by the end of the year.