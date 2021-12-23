City of Abilene adjusts its operating hours for the holidays

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holidays are here, and with it comes closures or adjusted schedules of many city services.
According to officials with the City of Abilene, offices and service centers will be closed in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. However, Abilene Police and Fire will continue to operate.
Holidays observed
Christmas Eve: Friday, December 24, 2021
Christmas Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31, 2021
New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
City of Abilene closures from Christmas Eve through Dec. 27
- City Hall
- Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic
- Convention Center offices
- Abilene Regional Airport administration office
- Parks and Recreation administration office, recreation centers, & senior services
- Abilene Animal Shelter
- Police & Fire administration offices
- Solid Waste Services office
- Water Utility Customer Service Center
- Abilene Municipal Court
Waste disposal services
Trash pick-up
No pick-up: Christmas Eve
Regular pick-up: December 27 and New Year’s Eve
Environmental Recycling & Abilene Brush Centers
Closed: Christmas Day through Monday, Dec. 27
Also closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
Libraries
South Branch Library
Christmas Eve: OPEN 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Christmas Day: CLOSED
New Year’s Eve: OPEN 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
New Year’s Day: OPEN 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Main Library
Christmas Eve: CLOSED
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Dec. 26 and 27: CLOSED
Dec. 28: REGULAR SCHEDULE; 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
New Year’s Eve: CLOSED
New Year’s Day: CLOSED
Jan. 3: REGULAR SCHEDULE; 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Mockingbird Library
Christmas Eve: CLOSED
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Dec. 26 and 27: CLOSED
Dec. 28: REGULAR SCHEDULE; 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
New Year’s Eve: CLOSED
New Year’s Day: CLOSED
Jan. 3: REGULAR SCHEDULE; 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Other city services
CityLink Transit
No Service: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Regular service resumes: Sunday, Dec. 26
No service: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
Abilene Zoo
Closed Christmas Day
Closed New Year’s Day
Who to call in case of an emergency
Water emergencies
Water hotline: (325) 676-6000
Animal emergencies
APD Dispatch: (325) 673-8331
Serious emergencies
Police: 9-1-1
Non-emergent, crimes, nuisances
Abilene Police Department: (325) 673-8331