City of Abilene adjusts its operating hours for the holidays

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holidays are here, and with it comes closures or adjusted schedules of many city services.

According to officials with the City of Abilene, offices and service centers will be closed in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. However, Abilene Police and Fire will continue to operate.

Holidays observed

Christmas Eve: Friday, December 24, 2021

Christmas Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31, 2021

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

City of Abilene closures from Christmas Eve through Dec. 27

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Parks and Recreation administration office, recreation centers, & senior services

Abilene Animal Shelter

Police & Fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services office

Water Utility Customer Service Center

Abilene Municipal Court

Waste disposal services

Trash pick-up

No pick-up: Christmas Eve

Regular pick-up: December 27 and New Year’s Eve

Environmental Recycling & Abilene Brush Centers

Closed: Christmas Day through Monday, Dec. 27

Also closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Libraries

South Branch Library

Christmas Eve: OPEN 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: OPEN 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: OPEN 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Main Library

Christmas Eve: CLOSED

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Dec. 26 and 27: CLOSED

Dec. 28: REGULAR SCHEDULE; 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: CLOSED

New Year’s Day: CLOSED

Jan. 3: REGULAR SCHEDULE; 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Mockingbird Library

Christmas Eve: CLOSED

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Dec. 26 and 27: CLOSED

Dec. 28: REGULAR SCHEDULE; 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: CLOSED

New Year’s Day: CLOSED

Jan. 3: REGULAR SCHEDULE; 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Other city services

CityLink Transit

No Service: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Regular service resumes: Sunday, Dec. 26

No service: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Abilene Zoo

Closed Christmas Day

Closed New Year’s Day

Who to call in case of an emergency

Water emergencies

Water hotline: (325) 676-6000

Animal emergencies

APD Dispatch: (325) 673-8331

Serious emergencies

Police: 9-1-1

Non-emergent, crimes, nuisances

Abilene Police Department: (325) 673-8331