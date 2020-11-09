City of Abilene Animal Services seizes animals from Paw Angel Animal Rescue after 85 animals were found in residential backyard

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene Animal Services executed an animal seizure warrant to Paw Angel Animal Rescue. Seizing approximately 35 animals after 85 of them were found in a residential backyard.

According to a press release, the City of Abilene Animal Services and Code Enforcement responded to a citizen complaint at the Paw Angel Animal Rescue about noise and smell.

Upon investigation, Animal Services & Code Enforcement found approximately 75 dogs and 10 cats in the residential backyard. At that time, Animal Services partnered with national rescue organizations to rehome the animals.

This has been an ongoing investigation since Sept. 23. Since then, Paw Angel Animal Rescue has continued to acquire animals.

The Abilene Municipal Court hearing is set for 9:00 am Friday, November 13th.

